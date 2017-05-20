BJP president Amit Shah arrives in Chandigarh as a part of 95-day country-wide tour

Chandigarh: A large number of BJP workers and supporters accorded a grand welcomed to party chief Amit Shah at the airport here this Saturday morning and organised a roadshow escorting him to the party office in the city.

The BJP chief is on a 95—day country—wide tour which began in Jammu last month. With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah is travelling across states to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grass—root level.

Shah was received by Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon, the party's local MP Kirron Kher and others.

Earlier, a party release had said that over 200 cars and nearly 500 two-wheelers will escort Shah from the airport to the party office in Sector 33 here.

Enroute the BJP office, the car carrying the Shah stopped at many places and he was greeted by supporters who presented him with bouquets.

The BJP national president will hold a series of meetings with councillors, party office bearers, workers and will also review the party's organisational activities, Tandon said.

Shah inaugurated the newly—renovated party office and unveiled a statue of RSS icon Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay,

whose birth centenary is being celebrated this year. He also inaugurated a library named after Nanaji Deshmukh and an e—library.

The Nanaji Deshmukh library will have around 2,000 books on various subjects, Tandon said.

Shah is scheduled to hold organisational meetings and interact with prominent people from different fields like medicine, law, finance and art later in the day.

This is Shah's first visit after the BJP swept the Municipal Corporation election here, which were held in December. He had visited the city in November for campaigning for the civic polls.

"Chandigarh is the fourth place on Shah's itinerary for the 95-day tour which began with his visit to Jammu on April 29. The BJP chief has also visited Himachal Pradesh and Tripura", Tandon said.