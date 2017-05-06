BJP only alternative to Marxist misrule in Tripura: Amit Shah

Agartala: BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday exuded confidence that the party would form the next government in Tripura and termed it as the "only alternative" to the "long Marxist misrule" in the northeastern state.

"For the past 25 years Tripura is experiencing an atmosphere of corruption where law and order situation has virtually collapsed and women are not safe," he said at a press conference in Agartala.

The BJP chief did not rule out the possibility of forging alliance with other non-Left political parties, but said it was concentrating more on strengthening its own base.

The state with a population of 37 lakh has over 65 percent people living below the poverty line (BPL), while around 25 percent people do not have access to safe drinking water, claimed Shah, who arrived in Agartala on a two-day visit.

"Marxist violence and vindictiveness cannot stop the BJP's rise in the state. BJP will gain more ground if the ruling party continues to let loose its terror," he said.

Asked whether the party would seek a CBI probe into the chit fund scam, Shah said, "There is no point asking for a CBI probe into the multi-crore scam. (Tripura) Chief Minister Manik Sarkar could himself ask for CBI probe on moral ground as the poor people were looted by ponzi firms."

Appealing to the people to be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vikas Yatra', an optimistic Shah said, "BJP will form the next government in Tripura and the battle will not be a tough one because the Communists have withered away from the world, while the Congress has almost been reduced to a microscopic party."

"If the BJP is voted to power in 2018 Assembly elections, the new government would implement recommendations of seventh central pay commission to the state government employees," he said.

On being asked how many seats the party is expecting in the Assembly elections due early next year, Shah said, "I will answer that when I return here in November."