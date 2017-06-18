BJP MP seeks Yogi Adityanath's intervention on development in East Delhi

New Delhi: BJP MP Maheish Girri on Sunday sought Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's intervention in getting the development works in his East Delhi constituency completed, as it required action from the neighbouring state's irrigation department.

The Agra Canal, which passes through three assembly constituencies of east Delhi, and large chunks of land in these areas belong to the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department (UPID).

"Intervention by the Uttar Pradesh government is required for construction of a pucca road on the UPID land, from Aali village to Madanpur Khadar, in Okhla assembly area," Girri said in a statement after meeting Adityanath in Lucknow.

He said that residents were facing problems in commuting due to the absence of a proper road.

Re-construction of two 100-year-old bridges and building of an additional bridge on Agra canal, were also pending, he said.

The road, which presently runs along the Agra Canal, can also be widened keeping in mind the future traffic needs, the BJP MP from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency said.

Construction of flyovers and bridges on Agra Canal from Ghazipur to New Ashok Nagar, as well as developing parks and playgrounds in and around Jamia Nagar police station, on the land belonging to UPID, was also discussed during the meeting.

Girri also requested Adityanath for construction of 'Pucca Chhat' ghats, in the vicinity of Agra Canal at Ghazipur, New Ashok Nagar and Madanpur Khadar, where mostly people from Purvanchal live.