BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj remains defiant on his population control statement

Remaining defiant on his earlier comment on population control, BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday responded to the Election Commission (EC) notice issued to him on Tuesday. Claiming that he did not violate any poll conduct, Sakshi said that he was speaking at a 'sant sammelan' (congregation of saints) and not in a election rally.

I was speaking at programme organised for 'saints';it was not a pol rally; didn't take any community's name-Sakshi Maharaj after visiting EC pic.twitter.com/JlAtQGvjV4 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 11, 2017

The controversial Unnao MP, while reiterating that whatever he had said in his Meerut rally were facts and population growth has to be controlled, and added that he did not take the name of any community while making those statement on Saturday's rally.

Didn't make any wrong stmnt; didn't name any community. Population must b controlled,women are not machines to deliver babies-Sakshi Maharaj — ANI (@ANI_news) January 11, 2017

The Election Commission on Wednesday sent a showcause notice to the controversial MP, seeking an answer on his statements on population control.

EC issues notice to Sakshi Maharaj for violation of Model Code of Conduct by his controversial remarks on population; sought reply by 11 Jan — ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017

Sakshi on Saturday blamed Muslims for a sharp rise in population in the country when he said that Hindus are clearly not responsible for it and added, "Population is increased by those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children."

Leaving no doubt that he was speaking against the Muslim community, Maharaj also spoke against the practice of triple talaq and asked the government to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as soon as possible.