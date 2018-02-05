BJP MP Anurag Thakur befooling people on rail-link to Hamirpur, says Congress leader Rajinder Rana

Dharamshala: Congress' Sujanpur legislator Rajinder Rana on Monday alleged that BJP MP Anurag Thakur was befooling the people of the region on matters related to a rail-link to Hamirpur.

Thakur is the son of BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Dhumal was the BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the Himachal Pradesh elections and he lost to Rana from the seat by 2,933 votes.

"Yet another Budget of the BJP-led central government is done, but not an inch of rail line for Hamirpur district has been laid.

"The BJP Hamirpur MP has been claiming that Rs 2,800 crore was sanctioned in the last budget for the Una-Hamirpur line. He should make papers related to it public," he said.

"The MP is claiming to give rail-link to Hamirpur for the last so many years, but his claims have been proved false," Rana said.

He also asked the Thakur to explain why the money sanctioned by the previous UPA government for channelisation of Swan River was not being released by the Narendra Modi government.