BJP MLAs meet Rajnath Singh, demand dismissal of Arvind Kejriwal govt

PoliticsPTIJun, 01 2017 21:18:37 IST

New Delhi: A delegation of Delhi BJP MLAs met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday and demanded "dismissal" of the Kejriwal government for its alleged misgovernance and corruption.

File image of Rajnath Singh. PTI

The delegation headed by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta also demanded "arrest" of Delhi urban development and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been facing allegations of corruption and irregularities.

"The delegation told the home minister about the collapse of administration and development in Delhi due to corruption, incompetence, inaction and irregularities at the top level in the Kejriwal government," Gupta said.

The AAP government had complained that its officers were "not cooperating" with it, but the "truth" was the officers were feeling "highly demoralised" because of "pressures and misbehaviour", Gupta alleged.

The "unavailability" of medicines in Delhi government hospitals was also raised during the meeting, he said.

The delegation comprised OP Sharma, Jagdish Pradhan and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, besides Gupta.

The Kejriwal government has also been accused of corruption by its sacked minister Kapil Mishra.

The anti-corruption branch is investigating several complaints of corruption related to the Delhi Jal Board and health and public works departments of the Delhi government.

Jain was on Thursday examined by the CBI in connection with its probe into allegations of money laundering.


Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 09:18 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 09:18 pm

