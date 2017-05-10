BJP MLA to Delhi L-G: Recover cost incurred on Assembly session from AAP

New Delhi,: Newly elected BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on wednesday requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal that the cost incurred on Tuesday's special session of Delhi Assembly be recovered from the AAP.

Sirsa said the one-day session for demonstrating how to rig EVM's was nothing more than a "blatant misuse of a constitutional institution" by the AAP to promote its own political agenda at the cost of public exchequer.

In a letter to Baijal, Sirsa, who has recently won from the Rajouri Garden bypoll last month, sought to know why the Aam Aadmi Party did not stage such a demonstration at its office. "Huge amount of money was spent on the special session which was not required to be called for such an exercise. The LG should immediately order recovery of this amount from the AAP as the exercise was nothing more than blatant misuse of a constitutional institution", the BJP leader said in a statement.

On Tuesday, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had "demonstrated" in the Assembly how the vote machines could be rigged, a claim trashed by the Election Commission, which said that a "duplicate" gadget was hacked.

Participating in a discussion on the issue during a day-long special session of the Assembly, Bhardwaj dramatically claimed a voting machine can be manipulated by simply feeding it with a "secret code". "We are not making baseless allegations on EVM manipulation. With this demonstration, it has been proved that EVMs can actually be hacked," he had said.