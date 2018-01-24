BJP MLA Sunil Kumar further communalises Karnataka polls, calls it an election between Allah and Ram for Bantwal seat

Bengaluru: A BJP MLA in Karnataka has said the contest in Bantwal constituency during the coming Assembly polls will be between Allah and Lord Ram, as he reacted to a state minister who credited his successive wins from the segment to Allah and Muslims.

V Sunil Kumar, representing Karkala in the Assembly, also termed the election to Bantwal, in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district, as a "question of Hindu self esteem". Assembly elections in Karnataka are due later this year.

Kumar made the remarks while reacting to comments made by Bantwal MLA and minister Ramanatha Rai recently, who credited his successive victories from the constituency to the grace of Allah and secular credentials of Muslim community there. "If I have got an opportunity to become legislator from Bantwal Assembly constituency for six times, it is because of the grace of Allah and secular stand of Muslim community here."

Addressing a BJP rally in Kalladka yesterday, Kumar said, "This election is a question of Hindu self-esteem. I read in the paper and I was surprised, a legislator who got elected from this constituency for six times has said that he has won because of the grace of Allah."

Kumar said, "I request friends here, the election here is not between Rajesh Naik (BJP) and Ramanatha Rai; it is an election between Allah and Ram. Whether we will repeatedly make Allah win or will we make a person who loves Ram win, people of Bantwal have to decide."

Kumar, who is also BJP's chief whip in the Assembly, further said, "A person who has won six times, if he says he doesn't want Hindu votes, it is a question of our pride. Who will win is a question of pride not only for Bantwal, but to the whole district," he added.