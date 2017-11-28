BJP minister laments Chhagan Bhujbal's absence, says NCP leader a fighter, may walk out of jail soon

Pune: Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Dilip Kamble on Wednesday said senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is a "fighter" and he may come out of the jail in the near future as the Supreme Court has recently cancelled a section under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Minister of State for Social Justice also said that it is important that a man like Bhujbal should be out in the society as he fights for the poor people.

Bhujbal, former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Kamble was speaking on the death anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at Phule Wada here. The event which was attended by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Upendra Kushwaha, was orgnaised by Akhil Bhartiya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Samata Parishad, founded by Bhujbal.

"Bhujbalji is fighter leader, who fights for the poor people in the society and it is important that a person like him should be out in the society," Kamble said.

The minister added that he is hopeful that Bhujbal will win the legal battle and come out soon. "On the legal points, the case will get investigated, but as a worker I feel that a fighter person like Bhujbal, who is in the jail, fighting the legal battle, should be out in the society.

"I will pray to God that since a section, which was preventing him from getting bail for last two years, has been cancelled by the Supreme Court, he may come out soon," he said.

Kushwaha, who is the chief of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, too, lamented Bhujbal's absence on the dais and said that he should have been here today.

"He is going through a tough phase and I pray that he will be with us soon," he said. The Union minister lauded Samata Parishad's efforts in the spread of thoughts and teachings of Jyotiba Phule, and praised Bhujbal for his contribution. "Now, people outside Maharashtra not only know Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule's work, but they have started adopting their thoughts," Kushwaha added. "And I think because Bhujbal chose to team up with people who work for social jutice, he faced the present condition," he said.

Kushwaha also claimed that OBC, SC and ST have "negligible representation" in judiciary and media. "This was rued by none other than the President of India and till the OBCs, STs, SCs don't get representation in such fields, the social justice of Jyotiba Phule is not possible," he added.

Kushwaha also demanded reservation in private sector saying that jobs in the public sector are dwindling. Pawar, in his speech, lauded the contribution of Bhujbal and said that through Samata Parishad and its work, he successfully spread the thoughts of Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule across the country.

The NCP supremo said that he is ready to host a meeting in Delhi of MPs from OBC and other categories, where issues related to education, jobs and others faced by the people from these categories can be discussed. "Through such forum, we can go to the Prime Minister and present the issues before him," Pawar said.