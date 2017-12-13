BJP-led MCDs taking bribes, allowing unauthorised construction in Delhi: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that BJP-led MCDs were allowing unauthorised construction in the city – if bribes were paid.

AAP Leader Dilip Pandey told the media that the AAP had filed a petition against the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in this regard.

He said the SDMC was unable to provide complete information on the "sealing, de-sealing and demolition of the illegal construction and action taken.

"Despite all efforts to gather this information, we have been unable to do so. The solitary reason in all probabilities appears to be the corrupt practices of the SDMC," he said.

Pandey showed what he said was a vague SDMC reply which showed no action was taken against more than 5,000 illegal constructions.

He said the MCDs had become a hub of corruption and it was impossible to undertake construction without bribing civic agencies.