BJP leadership to decide on RK Nagar bypoll contest, says party national secretary H Raja

Coimbatore: BJP central leadership would take a decision on the party contesting the 21 December by-election to the RK Nagar Assembly constituency in Chennai, party national secretary H Raja said.

Being a national party, the decision, whether to contest or not, would be taken by the central leadership, he told reporters.

On the city being chosen for the smart city project, he said it was a pity that a Chief Executive Officer had not been appointed yet.

The Centre had allocated Rs 1,560 crore for 100 Smart Cities, including 13 in Tamil Nadu, he said.

The Narendra Modi government was 'generous' in sanctioning various projects for Tamil Nadu, the recent being the Rs one lakh crore worth projects announced by Union Shipping, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, he said.

The state government should expedite the projects for the benefit of the people, Raja said.

He accused the state government of neglecting the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department and temples, claiming that priests working in more than 38,000 temples were not being paid salary.

The BJP leader also said government should allow import of sand from Malaysia.