BJP leader Vijendra Gupta alleges multi-crore scam against AAP Minister, marshalled out of Assembly

New Delhi: Opposition leader Vijender Gupta was on Tuesday marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly after he created a ruckus raising corruption allegations against the ruling AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the one-day special session.

The Bharatiya Janata Party legislator moved an adjournment motion seeking a debate alleging a Rs 1,000 crore land scam involving Delhi Health and Urban Development Minister Satyendra Jain.

But the adjournment was disallowed by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Despite repeated requests and warnings from the Speaker, Gupta continued to intervene vocally following which he was ordered out of the House.

"I order Gupta be taken out of the House for the entire day," said Goel and ordered the marshals to take him out.

Later speaking to media persons, Gupta alleged that Jain, in collusion with Kejriwal, was involved in a land scam of over Rs 1,000 crore.

"Around 200 bigha of land has been bought by Jain in Delhi through five fake companies. The land has been bought at Rs 53 lakh per acre whereas the market value is Rs 2-3 crore per acre," said Gupta.

"The state Urban Development Ministry was used to facilitate the deal which was aimed at earning over Rs 1,000 crore. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not just knowledge of the entire deal but it has been done with his involvement," said Gupta.

He also claimed that sacked Minister Kapil Mishra's charge of Jain handing out Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal was linked to the alleged land deal.

"Jain should not only be sacked as a minister but he must be immediately arrested," added Gupta.