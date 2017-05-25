BJP leader Eknath Khadse praises Maharashtra govt; predicts early elections in state

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader and former minister Eknath Khadse has predicted early elections in Maharashtra. Addressing reporters in Dhule on Tuesday, Khadse, who stepped down as revenue minister last year following allegations of impropriety in a land deal, said the state may face elections any time in immediate future.

His comments came ahead of the third anniversary of the BJP-led coalition government, which is six months away.

Khadse's remarks raised eye brows given he is one of the senior most leaders of the BJP and the fragile relations between the ruling BJP and its bickering ally, the Shiv Sena.

"The current state government has made several good decisions but they are falling short in effective communication," he said.

Reacting to Khadse's remarks, the incumbent Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said, "The statement (by Khadase) must have been his personal remarks. The alliance in Maharashtra is intact and there are no indicators that the government is facing any trouble."