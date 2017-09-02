BJP gets poll ready in Gujarat: Amit Shah to address party's youth workers in Ahmedabad on 10 September

Ahmedabad: In a bid to reach out to the party's young supporters in poll-bound Gujarat, the BJP's youth wing will organise an interactive session in Ahmedabad on 10 September, to be addressed by party chief Amit Shah.

The event, being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), is likely to see over one lakh participants, who will interact directly with Shah through video-conferencing facilities to be provided across 100 centres in the state.

Party's state in-charge and national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav told this to reporters on Sunday.

Shah will address the participants from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Auditorium in Ahmedabad.

"On 10 September, BJP's youth wing, under the leadership of its state president Rutvij Patel, will organise 'Adikham Gujarat' (Steadfast Gujarat) town hall programme. The event will be held in 100 centres across the state in which over one lakh youths will take part," he said.

"Party's national president Amit Shah will take questions from the young participants and address them through video conferencing facility from Ahmedabad," Yadav added.

"Through the programme, the BJP will connect with the party's youth supporters to take forward the concept of 'New India' propagated by prime minister Narendra Modi and seek their commitment to the party," he said.

BJP state president Jitu Vaghani said that young supporters will also be able to place their questions through social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, as well as through WhatsApp on mobile number: 7878182182.

A website, www.adikhamgujarat.com, will also be launched on Monday for the same, he said.