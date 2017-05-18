BJP does not believe in the idea of India: Congress leader Manish Tewari

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said the BJP government failed on various fronts during its three years in office, and social cohesion and balance "went for a toss because it does not believe in the idea of India".

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of creating an "atmosphere of fear and intimidation", the Congress said it "completely failed" in various areas, including internal security, economic development and international relations.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said the performance of the Modi government is dismal and blotted.

"Social cohesion and social balance has completely gone for a toss in the past three years and this is primarily because this government does not believe in the founding values of the Indian state".

"It does not believe in the Idea of India, in the preamble to the Constitution and that gets reflected in the assault on the freedom to eat, to dress as you like, to think, to express and most importantly the freedom to live your life without fear or intimidation", he told reporters.

The Congress leader said the only achievement of this government is that it created a climate of fear and intimidation which has compelled people from the creative community to install a "self censor" in their heads.

"That perhaps is the biggest assault on social cohesion in the past 36 months", he said.

On the issue of internal security, he said it also has been too awry and the failure on the Kashmir issue is in front of everyone.

"The Kashmir failure is before you. The lines of ideology are incompatible. The BJP and the PDP have proven to be an abject and miserable failure.

"As we speak, the sense of drift in Kashmir is getting institutionalised and the fear is that the situation is completely and absolutely beyond the control of this government", he said.

On the government's Pakistan policy, he said, "In the last 36 months, I have not seen any evidence of this government having any policy on Pakistan except u-turns, flip-flops and somersaults".

Tewari noted that left—wing extremism has grown by leaps and bounds and Maoism and militancy, besides claiming lives of our Jawans, are also eating into the finances of the country.

The Naga Accord, he said, is in the doldrums and one does not know if it exits or has vanished and the government does not have a concrete answer.

"In terms of action and coherent strategy, the nation has not heard a single word," he said, adding that the government has been utter failure on the economic development front.

He said in 2015-16, the GDP grew by 7.9 per cent but has slowed down to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17, but the economy is actually growing at 5.1 per cent.

Against this, he said, under the UPA, the Indian economy registered an average growth of 7.8 per cent despite the global meltdown and the Eurozone crisis.

He also cited the declining IIP and industrial growth numbers and said the money supply was growing by 10 per cent in March last year but after demonetisation it has plateaued at 7.3 per cent.

Tewari also pointed out that the last three years have been marked with increasing conflict with the Supreme Court and destabilisation of states ruled by opposition parties.

He said the NDA government has failed in maintaining a balance between the United States, Russia, China and the European Union.