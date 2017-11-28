BJP demands 'white paper' from Delhi government on status of school education

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, today demanded that the AAP government presented a "white paper" on the status of school education in the national capital, saying that its data pointed towards various shortcomings in it.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government must come out with a "white paper" on the status of school education in Delhi, in view of the latest comprehensive data released by its education department, he said at a press conference.

The data revealed a "sharp decline" in the number of students appearing as well as the pass percentage in the 10th and 12th board exams, the BJP leader claimed.

"This is contrary to the claims of Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who talks about a revolutionary progress in the field of education," Gupta said.

Referring to the data, he further alleged that school education was "suffering" because of the "27,000 vacant posts of teachers" and deployment of "82 principles and teachers" in the education department on "administrative" work.