BJP declares names of six candidates for upcoming Karnataka legislative council elections

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday declared the names of its six candidates for Karnataka legislative council polls, which are due shortly.

The names were finalised in the party's central election committee chaired by BJP chief Amit Shah and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party has fielded Ayanur Manjunath as its candidate from south-west graduates constituency, Ganesh Karnik from south-west teachers constituency and B Niranjan Murthy from south teachers constituency.

KB Shrinivas will be the party's candidate from north-east graduates constituency, Haalanur S Lepakshi from south-east teachers constituency and A Devegowda from Bengaluru graduates constituency.

The Karnataka legislative council comprises of 75 members, out of which 25 are elected by the state legislative, 25 by local authorities, 7 by graduates and 7 by teachers.

The Karnataka governor nominates 11 members to the state legislative council.