BJP candidate list 2017: 149 names announced for Uttar Pradesh polls, 64 for Uttarakhand

On Monday, a day after the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting to finalise its candidates for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly election, the party released a list of candidates for the two states.

Union minister JP Nadda announced the release of list carrying names of 64 candidates for the upcoming election in Uttarakhand and a list of 149 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

BJP releases list of 149 candidates for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/2OIiood0D4 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

The seven-phase UP assembly polls start from 11 February.

BJP releases list of 64 candidates for upcoming elections in Uttarakhand — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

Another CEC meeting is scheduled for Tuesday in which names of more candidates will be finalised. The party held its first meeting to finalise the candidates on 11 January where candidates for Goa and Punjab polls were finalised.

In the run up to the CEC meeting, Shah has been holding deliberations with top party leaders from Uttar Pradesh to narrow down differences over likely party candidates and evolve a consensus.

In Uttar Pradesh, which has a 403-member House, polls will be held on 11 February (73 constituencies), 15 February (67 constituencies), 19 February (69), 23 February (53), 27 February (52), 4 March (49) and 8 March (40).

Shah has been pulling out all stops to lead the party to victory in UP, which in terms of political implications is more important than all other four poll-bound states combined.

It has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh since 2002 and was a declining force till the 'Modi wave' catapulted the party to an unprecedented success in 2014 Lok Sabha polls when it won 71 of the 80 seats.

Party sources believe that it may not be possible for the saffron outfit to repeat the 2014 feat of capturing over 42 percent of vote share but it hopes to emerge a winner in the state's fractured polity by garnering more that 30 per cent of votes.

SP and BSP won a majority of 403 seats in 2012 and 2007 assembly elections by pulling in 30.4 and 29.16 percent of votes.

With inputs from PTI