BJP candidate for Uttar Pradesh municipal polls Ritu Jain booked by police for violating Model Code of Conduct

Muzaffarnagar: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Uttar Pradesh civic body polls was booked by the police for violating the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct in Muzaffarnagar district.

Ritu Jain, who is contesting on a BJP ticket for the municipal corporation in Khatauli, has been booked for putting up publicity signboards without the permission of authorities, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ram Avtar Gupta said.

The civic body polls will be held in three phases in the state on 22, 26, and 29 November.

The polls are being held eight months after the BJP came to power with a landslide victory in the Assembly elections in the state.