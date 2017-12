BJP attacking Constitution, using lies for political benefits: Rahul Gandhi on Congress' 133rd foundation day

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday flayed the BJP, accusing it of attacking the country's Constitution and using lies for political benefits, while asserting that the central idea of the Congress party is truth.

Addressing a function in New Delhi to mark the Congress' foundation day, he said his party may suffer or lose elections but would not give up truth.

"The Constitution is under attack by the BJP. It is our duty to defend the Constitution, to defend every single person's future," the Congress president said.

"Statements are being made by senior members of BJP and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back and it’s our duty, duty of Congress party and every single Indian to defend it," The Indian Express also quoted the Congress president as saying.

He also highlighted the Congress's "glorious" history, claiming the central idea of the party was truth and "we will continue to fight for it".

Continuing his attack on the ruling party, Gandhi said, "What is happening in in our country is a web of deceit. The BJP operates on the basic idea that a lie can be used for political benefits...We (the congress) might suffer or lose but we would not give up the truth," he said.

With inputs from PTI