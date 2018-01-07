BJP announces names of candidates Jaswant Singh Yadav and Ramswarup Lamba for Alwar, Ajmer bypolls

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday announced the names of Jaswant Singh Yadav, a minister in the Rajasthan government, and Ramswarup Lamba as its candidates for bypolls to the Lok Sabha seats of Alwar and Ajmer in the state.

Yadav will contest from Alwar and Lamba, son of former Union minister Sanwar Lal Jat, from Ajmer, the party said in a statement.

The bypolls will be held on 29 January, following the death of two BJP parliamentarians — Sanwar Lal Jat from Ajmer and Mahant Chandnath from Alwar seat — last year.

Meanwhile, Shakti Singh Hada and Manju Basu will be the party's candidates for the Assembly bypolls in Mandalgarh and Noapara constituencies in Rajasthan and West Bengal respectively, the statement added.