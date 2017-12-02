BJP announces candidates for five bypolls on 21 December; Ajit Pal, Karu Nagarajan in fray

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday announced the names of its candidates for bypolls to five Assembly seats to be held on 21 December.

From Sikandra in Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded Ajit Pal, son of Mathura Pal, whose death necessitated the election.

Biyuram Wahge and Kardo Nyicyor are the BJP's choice for Pakke-Kessang and Likabali seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

Karu Nagarajan is the BJP candidate for bypolls to RK Nagar, which was represented by J Jayalalithaa, and Antara Bhattacharya is the party nominee in Sabang in West Bengal, according to a party statement.