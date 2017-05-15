BJD candidate Pratap Keshari Deb files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

Bhubaneswar: Former minister Pratap Keshari Deb on Monday filed his nomination papers as a ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat. The election for the seat will be held on 25 May.

"I’m grateful to party president for giving me this chance to represent Odisha at the Rajya Sabha. I will speak and act for Odisha and voice the state’s issues," Deb, who is also the spokesman of BJD, told reporters after filing the nomination paper.

Deb's election to the Rajya Sabha is almost certain keeping in view the strength of BJD in the state Assembly. The ruling party has 117 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. The Congress has 16 MLAs while BJP's strength in the Assembly is only 10.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant following the resignation of BJD MP Bishnu Charan Das on 21 March this year. His term of office would have ended on 1 July 2022.