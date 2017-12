Bihar's law and order completely changed since Nitish Kumar took charge in 2015: Sushil Modi

Kolkata: Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the law and order situation in the state has "changed completely" after Nitish Kumar took over as chief minister in 2005.

"Pre-2005, Bihar was known for negative things. In the last 12 years after Nitish became chief minister, law and order situation has changed completely", Sushil said at the Infocom 2017.

Sushil was alluding to the crime situation in Bihar during RJD rule which had attracted the tag of "jungle raj" and change of the scenario after 2005 when Nitish first took over the reins of the state as head of JD(U), BJP coalition ministry.

Barring for a brief period of less than a year, when Nitish had stepped down after the party debacle in 2014 Parliamentary poll and nominated Jitan Ram Manjhi to the chair, Kumar continues as chief minister of Bihar.

After disintegration of Grand Alliance ministry of JD(U), RJD and Congress, Kumar again joined hands with BJP in July last to head a new NDA ministry in Bihar.

Sushil, who became the deputy chief minister once again in the NDA coalition alliance, said, "Bihar had been free from kidnapping".

There was hardly any kidnapping takes place in Bihar now, he said to drive home the point.

Sushil said the three prior conditions are needed for development, namely good roads, electricity, and law and order and these were prevailing in Bihar now.

The deputy chief minister said the state government has initiated several measures for development of IT industry in Bihar.

Three IT parks are coming up in Bihar, he said. Sushil holds the portfolio of Bihar finance minister as well as information technology.