Bihar communal clashes: Ashwini Kumar Choubey accuses RJD, Congress of trying to cause riots

New Delhi: Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday accused the RJD and Congress of trying to flare up "riots" in Bihar and said the NDA governments at the Centre and in the state would take stern action against such attempts.

He also claimed that the Centre and the Bihar government had foiled attempts to cause "riots" in Bihar, although the RJD and Congress "wanted" the disturbances.

Bihar has witnessed a spurt in communal clashes of late. On 17 March, violence had broken out in Bhagalpur, where a religious procession was being led by Choubey's son, Arijit Shashwat.

"We will defeat the intention of the RJD and Congress to instigate riots. The conspirators wanted to cause riots, but no one dared to do so and we have kept Bihar under control. The Bihar government and the Centre will together defeat the attempts to disturb harmony in the state," the minister said.

On Friday, in another incident of communal flare-up in Bihar, scores of vehicles were vandalised and a hotel was set ablaze at Nawada, where the members of two communities clashed following reports of desecration of an idol.

Choubey also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of "failing" to deal with the situation in that state.

"The West Bengal government has completely failed to maintain harmony and tolerance among the people," he alleged.

Asansol and Raniganj in West Burdwan district of West Bengal had witnessed violent clashes between two groups over Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday and Monday.

Official sources had said one person was killed and two police officers were injured in the clashes.