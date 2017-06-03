Bihar Class 12 results 2017: BJP demands resignation of Nitish Kumar over topper scam

You are here:
PTIJun, 03 2017

Patna: Bihar BJP on Saturday demanded resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on moral grounds on the re-run of topper scam for the second year in Class 12 examination in the state.

File image of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. PTI

Along with the chief minister, the state education minister Ashok Choudhary should also resign, state BJP chief Nityanand Rai told reporters in Patna.

Asked if the party would initiate action against Samastipur district BJP leader Jawahar Prasad Singh who is the founding secretary of the school from where the dubious Arts topper Ganesh Kumar appeared in the Class 12 examination, Rai said "I am not aware if he (Singh) is still associated with the party."

He, however, said the party favoured action against culprits irrespective of any consideration.

Jawahar Prasad Singh unsuccessfully contested Bihar Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from the Kalyanpur seat in Samastipur in 1985 and 1990. He held different position in the district unit of the party from 2000 to 2010.


