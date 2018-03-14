Latest update: The race is tight in Araria, with RJD in the lead with 59,259 votes and BJP trailing with 57,850 votes. BJP is currently leading in Bhabua by 2,528 votes. On the other hand, RJD is leading in Jehanabad by 8,899 votes.
Counting of votes for Araria Lok Sabha seat along with Bhabua and Jehanabad Assembly constituencies will be held on Wednesday. The polling was held on Sunday for all three seats.
This is the first electoral battle in the Bihar since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year. While the bypoll in Araria is being viewed as a test for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine as well as the Opposition RJD-Congress alliance ahead of the big battle in the general elections due next year, the parties are looking forward to winning the Assembly seats ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha polls.
In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave a ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan. The BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey, whose death at the age of 48, necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Rinky Rani.
The contest in Araria is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and finished runner-up in 2014.
The current bypoll equations are also likely to reflect in the seat-sharing between the BJP and the JD(U) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Fifty-seven percent votes were recorded in Araria while the voter turnout was 54.03 percent and 50.06 percent in Jehanabad and Bhabhua respectively. The polling was by and large peaceful, the election official said.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Mar 14, 2018 12:48 PM | Updated Date: Mar 14, 2018 12:48 PM
Highlights
RJD, with 1,95,527 votes, leads by 455 votes in Araria; BJP trails with 1,95,072 votes: ANI
Tight race in Araria
After 11 rounds of counting, the race is tight with RJD in the lead with 59,259 votes and BJP trailing with 57,850 votes. Sarfaraz Alam just overtook his BJP opponent who had been in the lead since the morning.
Input by Razi Anwar/101Reporters
BJP leads in Bhabua by 2,528 votes; RJD leads in Jehanabad by 8,899 votes: ANI
BJP leading by over 2,500 votes in Bhabua
Rinki Rani Pandey of the BJP is ahead by 2,500 votes in Bhabua. The Congress' Shambhu Singh Patel, who was offered the seat in the last minute after the RJD backed out, is in second place.
— Input by Umesh Keshar/101Reporters
Rinki Pandey of BJP builds up lead in Bhabua
After three rounds of counting, Rinki Rani Pandey of BJP is leading by 2,597 votes in Bhabua, while Shambhu Singh Patel of the Congress is in second place with 6105 votes. Rinki is the widowed wife of Anand Pandey, the former elected MLA of the constituency. The bypoll was necessitated following his death.
BJP leads in Bhabua, RJD in Jehanabad
RJD leading in Jehanabad
EC officials oversee counting in Janahabad where Kuman Krishna Mohan (RJD) is in the lead. Trailing behind him by 1340 votes is Abhiram Sharma (JD-U).
Input by Vidya Sagar/101Reporters
BJP leading in Bhabua: Reports
People in Araria will vote for BJP's promise of development: Pradip Singh
Input by Ganesh Prasad, 101 Reporters
RJD leads in Araria, Jehanabad: CNN-News18
All 17 candidates in Araria inside counting centre
Input by Ajay Singh, 101 Reporters
Seven candidates contesting Araria bypoll
In Araria parliamentary constituency, seven candidates are in the fray. Former BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh is seeking to regain the seat from the RJD which has fielded Sarfaraz Alam, the death of whose father Mohammed Taslimuddin has necessitated the bypoll.
Visuals of counting centre where counting of Araria Lok Sabha bypoll will begin at 8 am
12:38 (IST)
BJP leads in Bhabua with 23,640 votes; RJD leads in Jehanabad with 32,554 votes: ANI
12:35 (IST)
RJD, with 1,95,527 votes, leads by 455 votes in Araria; BJP trails with 1,95,072 votes: ANI
12:07 (IST)
BJP leading in Bhabua
12:02 (IST)
Tight race in Araria
After 11 rounds of counting, the race is tight with RJD in the lead with 59,259 votes and BJP trailing with 57,850 votes. Sarfaraz Alam just overtook his BJP opponent who had been in the lead since the morning.
Input by Razi Anwar/101Reporters
11:35 (IST)
BJP leads in Bhabua by 2,528 votes; RJD leads in Jehanabad by 8,899 votes: ANI
11:25 (IST)
Abhiram Sharma leaves counting centre
The JD(U) candidate is trailing in Jehanabad. Input by Ganesh Prasad/101 Reporters
10:52 (IST)
BJP leading by over 2,500 votes in Bhabua
Rinki Rani Pandey of the BJP is ahead by 2,500 votes in Bhabua. The Congress' Shambhu Singh Patel, who was offered the seat in the last minute after the RJD backed out, is in second place.
— Input by Umesh Keshar/101Reporters
10:50 (IST)
RJD leads in Jehanabad
RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan alias Suday Yadav is in the lead at Jehanabad constituency, ahead of the JD(U). Mohan is the son of the previous sitting MLA, the RJD's Mundrika Yadav.
— Ganesh Prasad/101 Reporters
10:44 (IST)
Rinki Pandey of BJP builds up lead in Bhabua
After three rounds of counting, Rinki Rani Pandey of BJP is leading by 2,597 votes in Bhabua, while Shambhu Singh Patel of the Congress is in second place with 6105 votes. Rinki is the widowed wife of Anand Pandey, the former elected MLA of the constituency. The bypoll was necessitated following his death.
10:29 (IST)
BJP leads in Bhabua, RJD in Jehanabad
10:26 (IST)
BJP leads in Araria after one round
In Araria, BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh is in the lead after one round of counting. Trailing behind him is Sarfaraz Alam of the RJD, whose late father Taslimuddin was the sitting MP from the constituency.
— Input by Ganesh Prasad
09:58 (IST)
RJD leading in Jehanabad
EC officials oversee counting in Janahabad where Kuman Krishna Mohan (RJD) is in the lead. Trailing behind him by 1340 votes is Abhiram Sharma (JD-U).
Input by Vidya Sagar/101Reporters
09:37 (IST)
Security personnel at a counting centre in Jehanabad
RJD's hold of the Assembly seat is being put to test. Here, Uday Yadav (RJD) is in a direct battle with Abhiram Sharma of the JD(U).
Input by Vidya Sagar/101Reporters
09:12 (IST)
Counting of votes in Araria continues
09:11 (IST)
BJP leading in Bhabua: Reports
09:06 (IST)
People in Araria will vote for BJP's promise of development: Pradip Singh
Input by Ganesh Prasad, 101 Reporters
08:55 (IST)
Security arrangements at Araria counting centre
Input by Ganesh Prasad, 101 Reporters
08:51 (IST)
RJD leads in Araria, Jehanabad: CNN-News18
08:41 (IST)
All 17 candidates in Araria inside counting centre
Input by Ajay Singh, 101 Reporters
08:40 (IST)
Visuals from Araria counting centre
Input by Ganesh Prasad, 101 Reporters
07:44 (IST)
RJD election campaign headed by Tejaswi Yadav
This is the first time that RJD’s election campaign was headed by Tejaswi Yadav as his father and former Bihar CM has been jailed in fodder scam.
07:37 (IST)
Seven candidates contesting Araria bypoll
In Araria parliamentary constituency, seven candidates are in the fray. Former BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh is seeking to regain the seat from the RJD which has fielded Sarfaraz Alam, the death of whose father Mohammed Taslimuddin has necessitated the bypoll.
07:33 (IST)
Visuals of counting centre where counting of Araria Lok Sabha bypoll will begin at 8 am
07:09 (IST)
Victory for RJD in Araria will turn Bihar into safe haven for ISIS: Bihar BJP chief
"If Sarfaraz (RJD candidate) wins this election, Araria will become a safe haven for the ISIS (the global Islamic terror group). The victory of our candidate Pradip Singh will, on the other hand, give rise to patriotic fervour," NDTV quoted Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai as saying.
A police case has been filed against Rai.