BHIM-Aadhaar app a tribute to Dr Ambedkar, says Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said the BHIM-Aadhaar pay app for digital payments was a tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for his contribution in the field of economics.

Fadnavis was speaking at Vishwashanti Parishad at the Gateway of India here this evening. It was organised by the social justice department of the state government on the occasion of Buddha Pournima.

"In the 20th century, we accepted paper notes with the image of Mahatma Gandhi imprinted on them. The currency was also known by Gandhi's name. But, in the 21st century, digital currency and transactions have become more important. The BHIM-Aadhaar pay app introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are a tribute to Dr Ambedkar's knowledge of economics," Fadnavis said.

"I think Dr Ambedkar was probably the first economist from India, who went abroad and acquired deep knowledge in economics in that period," Fadnavis said.

We have almost forgotten that Dr Ambedkar was also a world class economist. His work in economics is now being implemented by our government at the Centre, he said.

Commenting on Ambedkar's decision to embrace Buddhism, Fadnavis said, "Dr Ambedkar was looking for values like freedom, equality and fraternity, which he found in Buddhism."

Referring to the venue of the event — the Gateway of India — located opposite the Taj Mahal hotel, which had come under the attack on 26 November 2008, Fadnavis said, "It is a coincidence that the Vishwashanti Parishad was taking place right opposite the hotel, which came under attack around ten years back. Terrorists attacked the hotel and tried to win by way of violence... and today, the Vishwashanti Parishad that spreads peace is taking place."