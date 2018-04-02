Bharat Bandh: Mayawati condemns acts of violence, demands stringent action against those involved

Lucknow: In wake of violence rocking the day-long Bharat Bandh call given by Dalit groups and organisations, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday demanded stern action against all those involved in inciting mobs for violence.

In a statement, the four-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister said this was a ploy to defame the BSP by alleging that they were behind the violence that erupted in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, primarily in western districts.

"I demand that the government take stringent action again who ever is behind this violence that has singed many parts of western Uttar Pradesh," she demanded. "It is indeed very painful that some people have lost their lives in other parts of the country and I condemn these acts of violence."

Mayawati also said that it appeared certain that some anti-social elements jumped into the otherwise calm and peaceful protests and created ruckus. The BSP chief however reiterated that her party as very much against the amendments ordered by the Supreme Court in the SC/ST Act and added that she would take up the matter at every stage she can.