Bengal BJP Vice President sent to three days police custody

Kolkata: A court on Sunday sent to, three days police custody, BJP's West Bengal unit Vice President Jayprakash Majumdar, arrested for allegedly taking money from School Service Commission candidates on the pretext of getting them jobs.

The judge at Bidhannagar court also rejected a bail plea moved by the defence counsel.

Majumdar was arrested on Saturday after seven hours of intense grilling at the Bidhannagar North police station following a complaint by Arup Ratan Roy.

However, the BJP leader lashed out at the Roy in the court premises, saying he was not a candidate at the TET examination.

"Complainant himself is not an examinee of TT. This complaint is based on lies. The entire thing is a conspiracy," he said.