Bengal BJP hails Narendra Modi's vision for 'New India', slams Congress and TMC for playing 'divisive politics'

Politics PTI Feb 07, 2018 09:09:35 IST

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Poonam Mahajan alleged on Tuesday that political parties such as the Congress and the TMC propagate pseudo-secularism and minority appeasement to divide society for political benefits.

Mahajan said that while the two parties were promoting divisive politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working for a 'New India', which aims for inclusive growth by taking everyone along.

Representational image. Reuters

Speaking at a programme organised by the BJP's youth wing on 'Decoding Pseudo Secularism', she said that the "divisive politics" of opposition parties was a big hurdle in developing the country.

Mukul Roy, who recently joined the BJP after quitting the TMC, said the policies of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is a prime example of minority appeasement.

He claimed that the state's TMC government provided special scholarships to Muslim students and established a Haj House, but at the same time it was stopping students from worshipping Hindu goddesses in schools. The programme was also attended by Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta.


Published Date: Feb 07, 2018 09:09 AM | Updated Date: Feb 07, 2018 09:09 AM

