Bengal BJP delegation meets President over violence during state muncipal elections

Kolkata: The West Bengal BJP unit today met President Pranab Mukherjee and complained about the "lawless situation" in the state under TMC regime.

The BJP delegation was led by BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha and party state president Dilip Ghosh.

"We met the President and informed him about the lawless situation in Bengal. We told him how democracy has been trampled by the TMC regime", Sinha said after meeting Mukherjee.

The BJP also informed the President about the violence in the recent local bodies elections.

"We told him how people were not allowed to vote. They ensured that polls in the hills are held under central forces, but in the plains they used state police so that they can let loose a reign of terror," Sinha said.