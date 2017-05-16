Benami land deal case: Sushil Modi demands Bihar govt probe into Lalu Prasad Yadav's link

Patna: Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday demanded that the Nitish Kumar government order a probe into the allegations of "shady land deals" against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family members.

"The central agencies have acted on the alleged benami properties that were in the public domain for the past 40 days. Now, it is the turn of the Nitish Kumar government to act against his ally, RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his two

minister sons, who have made land purchases in Bihar," he told reporters here.

The BJP leader alleged that Kumar did not take any action against Prasad and his sons as he fears losing power, which he cannot afford.

"Kumar compromised with principles, ideology, good governance the day he joined hands with Lalu Prasad," he said.

On the Income Tax (IT) raids against Prasad, a day after the chief minister said the allegations fall in the domain of

the central government, Modi claimed that Kumar might have had an inkling of a possible action by the central agencies and that is why he made such a statement.

"Saanp bhi mar jaaye aur lathi bhi naa toote (two hunts with one arrow). This is what Nitish Kumar wanted," he

said, criticising the chief minister for coming out in support of Prasad and his two minister sons on Monday.

The BJP leader stuck to his demand for the sacking of Prasad's sons, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, for their alleged involvement in the purchase of benami properties through shell companies, which they had not declared in their election affidavit.

The benami properties should be seized and Prasad's family members, who are involved in acquiring them should be tried under the provisions of the Special Court Act, 2009, he demanded.

"I have written twice to the CM but he has not responded to any of my letters. I am going to write again to him. All options, including approaching the court, are open if he does not respond or act," he said as he made fresh allegations that Prasad's MP daughter Misa Bharti had bought a piece of land at Sainik Farm in Delhi through a shell company.

This is the second allegation by the BJP leader. On May 13, he had alleged that Misa had laundered money through a

shell company to buy a farmhouse, whose present value is estimated to be about Rs 50 crore, at Delhi's Bijwasan area at a throwaway price.

Vivek Nagpal, a hawala operator against whom the CBI and the ED have lodged cases, handed over his firm KHK Holding Pvt Ltd to Lalu Prasad's family in 2014, the BJP leader claimed.

He said, "Misa Bharti and her husband have 9,900 and 100 shares each respectively in the firm which was established in 1998."

"The firm first bought a residential property worth Rs 42.33 lakh at Sainik Farm in 2011-12 and in 2012-13 it bought two bigha and eight vissa land worth Rs 1.78 crore in the area," he said, alleging that Misa became the full owner of

KHK Holding Pvt Ltd in October 2014.

In this case, too, all properties of the company were transferred in the name of Prasad's family members, he said,

adding this firm also did not have any business, employees nor any turnover.

As per the balance sheet of the company, India Bulls Housing Finance Ltd gave a loan of Rs 23 crore to KHK Holding

in October 2010, but it was not clear from the balance sheet whether or not the firm again paid the loan amount, the leader claimed.

Referring to Prasad's assertion that this was a farm land, he said, "I must make it clear that this is not a farm land. Rather it is one of Delhi's posh localities where the city's who's who have properties."

Stating that Misa became the owner of Rs 50 crore, the current value of the land at Sainik Farm, with an investment of meagre amount of Rs 1 lakh in the firm, he raised questions as to why Nagpal handed over his firm to Prasad's family and why India Bulls gave a loan of Rs 23 crore to the closed KHK Holding.

The BJP leader also sought to know why Misa and her husband used Prasad's then official bungalow, 25 Tughlaq

Road in New Delhi, to become the director of the company when a person cannot use the official bungalow for commercial use.

He alleged that Prasad's two minister sons have amassed benami properties worth over Rs 1,000 crore through various shell companies like Delight Marketing Pvt Ltd, A K Infosystems Pvt Ltd and A B Exports Pvt Ltd in Bihar.

Except for cases of Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd and KHK Holding Pvt Ltd, all other land deals of Prasad's family are in Bihar, the leader said.

These include a mall being built at Saguna Mor owned by Delight Marketing, land at Danapur owned by AK Infosystems and land at Aurangabad, he said.

On the I-T raids at around 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas today on charges of alleged benami deals worth

Rs 1,000 crore linked to Lalu Prasad and others, the BJP leader said, "I do not have much information about the raids. I came to know about them from TV channels... I have neither met any official of any central govenrment agency nor have submitted documents."

The raids, which are in line with the Narendra Modi government's crackown on shell companies, is on for past three months, he added.