Bawana Fire: Rahul Gandhi condoles death of factory workers in Delhi, prays for injured to make speedy recovery

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the death of 17 persons in a major fire that broke out in a plastic factory warehouse on Saturday evening.

"My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire at Bawana, Delhi. My prayers and thoughts are with you as you struggle to come to terms with this tragedy," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"I also pray that those injured make a speedy recovery," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi's remarks came in the wake of the tragedy in west Delhi's Bawana industrial area where at least 17 people, including 10 women, were burnt to death or asphyxiated and 30 others were injured in the fire in a plastic factory warehouse, which was also used to store firecrackers.

The Delhi government has ordered a probe and the police have arrested the owner of the factory.