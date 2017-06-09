Bawana bypoll: Three-time MLA Surendra Kumar to be Congress candidate for Delhi Assembly seat

New Delhi: Three-time MLA Surendra Kumar will be the Congress candidate for the bypoll to Bawana Assembly constituency, the dates of which is yet to be announced.

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken announced Kumar's candidature for the bypoll in Bawana Assembly constituency that fell vacant in March after the resignation of sitting AAP legislator Ved Prakash.

Kumar is a three-time MLA from Bawana and presently holds the post of Congress district president. He was elected three times in a row, between 1998 and 2008, from the seat, said senior Congress leader Chatar Singh.

The seat fell vacant after the sitting MLA Ved Prakash resigned from Assembly membership in March. He also resigned from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the BJP.

The AAP has named Ramchandra as its candidate from Bawana while the BJP is yet to announce its nominee.

As per the norms, bypoll in an Assembly constituency should be held within six months of it falling vacant and the main political outfits — Congress, AAP and BJP — will wish to win the seat for different reasons.

The Congress will like to open its account in Delhi with this win while the BJP will try to increase its tally from four.

The AAP, having a mammoth majority of 66 MLAs in the 70-member Assembly, would like to reassert its dominance in Delhi, dented in the face of back-to-back defeats in Rajouri Garden Assembly bypoll and the MCD elections.