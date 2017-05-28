Azam Khan on Rampur molestation: 'Keep your daughters inside the house'

Rampur: One person was arrested in connection with the molestation of a woman by a group of men near here, after a video of the incident went viral sparking an outrage.

The video clip showed 14 men molesting a woman near a forest area close to Tanda town. The police said the men themselves shot the video and uploaded it on the social media, which was aired by some television channels.

Police said a case was registered and one of the 14 accused, Shahnawaz, was arrested. They said the victim has been provided security.

Senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, have rushed to Tanda after the video went viral.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan lashed out at the BJP government over the law and order situation, even as he advised the women to stay indoors.

"Molestation, misbehaving with the women, loot, dacoity, murder have become the order of the day. Before the Assembly polls, I had warned the voters of the consequences of voting for the BJP. I had urged them to keep in mind the perfect rule of the SP and the future of law and order. I had said if the BJP was given a chance, law and order will worsen," he told reporters.

The SP leader said what was now happening in Uttar Pradesh was "not unexpected", claiming that women in the state were not safe ever since the BJP government took over.

Khan advised the parents of the girls to realise the gravity of the situation.He added that for the safety of your prestige, keep your daughters inside the houses under strict vigil.