Aviation ministry says gets 45 bids to fly regional routes | Reuters

NEW DELHI India has received 45 initial bids from 11 parties to fly regional routes under a new scheme launched last year to boost air travel between smaller cities, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.The initial bid proposals submitted before a Monday deadline cover more than 200 routes and as many as 65 airports, 52 of them not served by any airline, the statement added.

India launched the Regional Connectivity Scheme to get more people flying in what is already the world's fastest growing aviation market. Under the scheme, the government has capped fares and is offering incentives to attract airlines to fly less traversed routes.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Nidhi Verma)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.