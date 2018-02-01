Sonia Gandhi convenes Opposition meet, calls for joint strategy on national issues 'inside and outside Parliament'

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi on Thursday called for Opposition unity on issues of national importance both inside and outside Parliament as she chaired a meeting of leaders of 17 non-NDA parties.

The UPA chairperson told Opposition leaders that they should set aside their differences on state issues and come together to take on the ruling BJP at the national level.

"We should altogether adopt a common approach and strategy both inside and outside Parliament... There can be differences among parties in states, but there should not be differences on national issues and we should stand unitedly.

"We have to be alert on the violence being spread over religion and caste and many other issues that are of national concern and we all have to come together leaving aside differences," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quoted Sonia as saying at the meeting.

"We have to work together on issues of national importance. We have to be very careful as far as ideology of hate is concerned and there are rampant incidents of violence across country on caste and religious lines. Constitutional institutions are being undermined," Sonia was quoted as saying.

This is the first time she led an Opposition meet after handing over the baton of Congress president to her son Rahul.

Sonia also sought to garner support of Opposition parties to put up a united front to plan a joint strategy for the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament and work towards larger Opposition unity to take on the BJP in upcoming polls.

Leaders of various Opposition parties congratulated Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for the victory in Rajasthan bypolls and for making a good beginning.

"Everyone was keen to see its logical conclusion," Azad said.

Asked if Thursday's meeting was the beginning of forming UPA-3, he said, "I will not say UPA-3."

The meeting, held at the Parliament Library Building, is seen as part of efforts to galvanise support of all 17 parties most of which had come together during the presidential and vice presidential polls against the ruling party.

Rahul also stressed on the point that while there may be differences among some parties in different states, these should be resolved amicably among different constituents.

It was also discussed at the meeting that it was natural for those parties who are not part of the government and did not believe in NDA ideology to come together under one front to take on the NDA.

Top leaders who attended the meeting included former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, TMC's Derek O'Brien, CPI national secretary D Raja, SP's Ramgopal Yadav and Naresh Agrawal, besides CPM's Mohammed Salim and T K Rangarajan.

JD-S leader Kupendra Reddy, breakaway JD-U leader Sharad Yadav, RLD's Ajit Singh, RJD's Misa Bharati and Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav, JMM's Sanjiv Kumar, AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal, Kerala Congress's Joy Abrahim, IUML's PK Kunhalikutti and RPS's NK Premchandran were also present at the meet.

Sonia Gandhi continues to be the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Many other crucial issues like the attack on the Constitution and recent communal clashes in Uttar Pradesh were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting came three days after Pawar hosted some Opposition leaders for tea at his residence here. That meeting had skeletal Opposition presence and it was therefore decided to hold another larger one post the Budget presentation.

Pawar had also met Sonia and Rahul Gandhi that day after the president's address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session.