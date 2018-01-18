Latest update: Election Commission announces election dates for Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland announced. Elections in Tripura will be held on 18 February while Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on the 27, the Election Commission has announced. Results for all three states will be declared on 3 March which is a Saturday.

CEC AK Joti on Thursday said that the EVM and VVPAT will be used in all three states. Addressing the media in New Delhi, Joti added that the first level checks have been completed.

Tripura has to elect a new assembly by 6 March. The terms of the Meghalaya and Nagaland assemblies end on 13 and 14 March.

The strength of the three assemblies is 60 members each. The Election Commission is already running behind schedule in announcing the dates. For the 2013 elections, dates were declared on 11 January, The Times of India reported.

Pending peace settlement with insurgent groups in Nagaland and issue of alleged dubious voters in Tripura is said to be the reason for slightly delayed announcement.