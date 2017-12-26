Assembly Election Results: For Indian journalists, poll punditry is now easier and quicker than instant noodles

There was a time when elections in India were almost one-horse races. There was no more a need for predicting election results than there was for forecasting the rising of sun in the east.

That was when the Nehru-Gandhi clan had voters in a pincer-like grip.

And then came the time — the 1980s — when, like never before, the Congress found different parties in different states pulling the electoral rug from under its feet. Competitive politics reached a peak befitting a true democracy, with election results becoming less and less predictable. But the few grey-haired political correspondents, whose sole prerogative it was to decode elections, made only tentative, if any, forecasts.

That situation had changed by late 1980s and early-mid 1990s, by which time a process of expansion and change was shaking up newspapers. Responding to the earlier magazine boom, they were also trying to improve content with investigative stories and “features”. It didn’t take long before madness began to descend on media offices whenever elections were announced. Newspapers expanded their election coverage, devoting entire pages to elections.

During elections, newspaper circulations rose — they still do — but management knew where to draw the line. In the mid-1990s, the proposal I made at the newspaper where I worked to produce a daily election supplement till the results came out was rejected. I was reminded that, like sports pages, politics attracted readers but not advertisements, and that supplements cost money.

Expanding election coverage meant filling special pages with stories of all kinds, including some cleverly written ones to forecast results. The same things continue to be done even now, the only difference being that what only seasoned reporters were allowed to do in the past is done now even by rookies, some of them just out of college.

What was also different in the past was the trouble reporters had in transmitting stories to their offices from the places they visited. We handed our typewritten pages to the telegraph offices and kept our fingers crossed. Telex and fax lines were not always easy to get through, and sentences or entire paragraphs were often garbled when transmitted.

Faster coverage = Faster mistakes

And writing stories based on statistics was also never easy. Getting hold of statistics meant going through the printed volumes sold by the Election Commission, though India Decides: Elections 1952-1991 by David Butler, Ashok Lahiri and Prannoy Roy came as some relief in 1991. On polling day, authentic voting details were usually not available till late in the evening or the next day.

And I remember spending long hours to calculate vote share of parties, only to shake my head in disappointment when official figures came a week or so later with a difference of one or two decimal points, because some constituency details had been revised.

But the arrival later of mobile phones and internet improved communication and access to information. The improved speed in election coverage only meant that errors were made faster. By late 1990s and early 2000s, private TV channels had arrived, adding to the mayhem. Opinion polls, which only some magazines had dared to publish earlier, became part of all media houses.

And as media grew and recruited more staff, confused and Left-leaning intellectuals sporting Leninist-beards took to journalism — they still do — to bring in the revolution. Keeping them in good company are graduates who can find print jobs if they can write their own names with only one mistake, and who can turn into TV reporters if they can speak ten sentences with ten adjectives in ten seconds without pausing for breath.

Facts? You must be joking

If there is one thing that hasn’t changed over time, it’s the dubious way assessments of key constituencies and stories about which party might form the government are done. If there is any change, they are only more dubious now, with respect for factual accuracy replaced by a greed to score over rivals.

This is how it’s done:



With no more than a day or two allocated for an Assembly or even a Lok Sabha constituency, lazy reporters would meet a handful of people and write their stuff. India has no dearth of experts in cricket and politics, and a reporter just needs to wave a pen before an expert appears suddenly like a ghost.

Diligent reporters do more than that. In the limited time available, they visit campaign offices of key candidates, villages to catch people reading papers under a banyan tree and giving their spin to the stories they are reading, and attend at least a couple of meetings of each major candidate. The luxury of meeting a known and trusted source with an unbiased assessment is invaluable.

Public meetings are tricky. Few reporters can estimate the size of crowds, a trick you learn from good police officers. Where one reporter finds 5,000 people, another sees 20,000.

Whatever the size, I have seen gullible, inexperienced and biased reporters awestruck by large audiences. It took me a few elections to understand that in many villages and small towns, an election meeting is often seen as free entertainment, and some attend the shows of all parties, munching paan or peanuts to enhance their pleasure. More than the size, the mood of the people and their reactions to the speeches could be useful pointers.

My Sonia-Sushma fight fiasco

Audience enthusiasm alone, of course, won’t always tell the whole story. The September 1999 Lok Sabha election from Bellary in Karnataka, where Sonia Gandhi and Sushma Swaraj were candidates, is a memorable experience for me.

The dynasty-loving senior journalists from Delhi who made flying visits there predicted a huge win for Sonia. I stayed there for nearly a month and travelled to every nook of the constituency and wrote a series of stories.

Though I knew the Sangh Parivar cadres flooded Bellary and were rounding up people to attend Sushma’s meetings by fair and foul means, I found that her speeches enthused her big audiences. And those who attended Sonia’s rallies looked as bored as she did: She was as animated as a housewife reading a list of vegetables.

Considering this and multiple other factors, I predicted the “possibility” of Sushma “scraping through”. But she didn’t.

I take consolation from these figures: Sonia won Bellary by 56,100 votes (against the 3,00,012-vote margin she had in Amethi which she simultaneously contested). There were 44,628 invalid voters. A third candidate, of the Janata Dal (Secular), in Bellary polled 28,855 votes. But a slip-up is a slip-up.

Reporters aren’t psephologists...

The road to good election coverage is covered with potholes. Caste is just one of them. Presuming that voters of an entire caste (or groups like OBCs or SCs or STs) vote as a homogenous block for any party may amount to journalistic hara-kiri.

Among the factors that make election predictions difficult — if not always impossible — in India’s first-past-the-post system with all its byzantine complexities and nuances are:

• Intra-caste and inter-caste differences in voting behaviour

• Past loyalties to personalities and parties

• Silent voters

• Last minute swings

• Distribution of freebies

• Mobilisation of voters for booths

• Electoral malpractice

• Vote-splitting by smaller parties and Independents

• Populist gimmicks by the incumbent government

• Anti-incumbency factor

• Voter turnout

• Development issues

• Narrow margins

• Transfer of support to a candidate from an alliance partner

The worst of all is the mismatch between vote share and seat share, which noted psephologist Yogendra Yadav once called a “black-box”.

Reporters have never been happy to hear that they are neither qualified nor trained to project election results, and that it’s the job of a psephologist, or an experienced opinion-writer with an ear to the ground but not the TV. At best, reporters can only offer useful glimpses into the voters' minds and hint at possible trends.

Psephologists aren’t infallible either

Opinion polls got the results of 1996, 1998 and 1999 Lok Sabha elections somewhat right but failed in 2004 and 2009, and most of them missed the bull’s eye by a mile in 2014. Many pre-poll surveys and exit polls for state Assemblies too miserably failed in the past. Failures by psephologists are attributed to both their unprofessionalism and intricacies of the Indian politics.

With improved methodology, however, a psephologist is still better placed than a journalist to predict results, even if some pollsters argue that their job is only to find quantifiable trends. Yet, reporters rarely resist the temptation to morph into political Nostradamuses. This temptation is irresistible with technology making predictions easier. And thanks to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that have sped up counting, even dishing out post-poll analyses is faster than cooking instant noodles. In some cases at least, wishful-thinking takes the shape of predictions.

There is a name for it: It’s called bias.

And to counter the left-leaners, the media has a fair number of right-wingers. As they accuse each other of polluting newsprint, airwaves and internet, they have only one disclaimer: Heads, I win and tails, you lose. Then something falls by the wayside.

There is a name for it: It’s called truth.