Ashok Gehlot says Congress will return to power in Centre, attributes Rajasthan victory to Rahul Gandhi

Jodhpur: After a big win in Rajasthan by-election, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the Congress will resume power not only in the state but also in the Centre in the next elections.

Gehlot on Monday reached his home-town Jodhpur for the first time after the recent win of the Congress in the by-polls.

The countdown has already begun and the people of the state have given an indication that they are fed up with the BJP government, he said.

"Despite winning a thumping majority, this government has done nothing but has lied to the people throughout the stint and has worked only with hostility," Gehlot alleged.

The former chief minister attributed the party's victory to the party chief Rahul Gandhi and said, "under his leadership, the party will form its government".

Later, on his route to the temple of Tanot Mata, Gehlot attended a felicitation program in Agolai village near Jodhpur and appealed to the people to vote out BJP and bring Congress back to the power for development.