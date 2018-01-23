Ashok Chavan says Shiv Sena 'desperate for power', will strike deal with Devendra Fadnavis to align with BJP again

Mumbai: The Congress on Tuesday downplayed the Shiv Sena's decision to contest the 2019 elections solo without an alliance with the ruling BJP.

In a politically significant development, the Sena decided not to align with the BJP in the upcoming polls, claiming that the BJP has been using power to demoralise the Sena.

The Sena is the oldest ally of the BJP-led NDA.

When asked to comment on the Sena's decision, Maharashtra Congress unit president Ashok Chavan said the Sena will make some "deal" with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and side with the BJP again.

"Sena is desperate for power. Sena will make a deal with Devendra Fadnavis and go with the BJP again. The Sena has lost trust of the people," he said.