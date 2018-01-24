Ashok Chavan asks workers to oppose 'wrong' policies of govt, calls 'Make in Maharashtra' initiative a failure

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan on Wednesday said the current BJP rule in state and the Centre is marked by "empty promises".

He said the common people are fed up with the NDA government and are awaiting 2019 elections to "teach the BJP a lesson".

Addressing a party meeting in Jalgaon district in north Maharashtra, Chavan appealed to the party workers to give voice to the anger of the people and take to streets against "wrong policies of the government".

On the occasion, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The country and Maharashtra have suffered setbacks across the sectors. Industrial growth is slowed down and unemployment has risen," the former chief minister said.

He said Fadnavis' "Make in Maharashtra" initiative is a failure, as "all the investments are going to Karnataka".

"Due to demonetisation, black money became white. A joint Parliamentary committee should probe this aspect," he demanded.