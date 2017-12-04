Asaduddin Owaisi slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over remark that only Ram Temple would be built in Ayodhya

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comment that only a Ram Temple would be built at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Owaisi said Bhagwat had no authority to make such an "announcement".

"Who gave permission to Mohan Bhagwat that he announced in 'Dharm Sansad' that only a Ram Temple would be built there and nothing else? Who is Mohan Bhagwat? If you are saying so to intimidate us, remember that we cannot be intimidated," the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said.

Owaisi was speaking at a meeting held in connection with the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque at Ayodhya on 6 December, 1992.

Speaking at a congregation of Hindu saints, mutt heads and VHP leaders at the 'Dharm Sansad' (parliament of religion) at Udupi in Karnataka late last month, Bhagwat made a strong pitch for building a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The RSS chief said only a temple would come up at the site and not any other structure.