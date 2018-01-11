Arvind Kejriwal to address rally in Maharashtra tomorrow, induct former Congress leader Sudhir Sawant into AAP

Mumbai: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally at the birthplace of Jijabai, mother of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, in Maharashtra on Friday.

Kejriwal will address the rally at Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana district, and pay tributes on her birth anniversary,

party sources said.

Every year, lakhs of people, mostly from the politically dominant Maratha community, gather at the place to pay their respects to Rajmata (King's mother) Jijabai.

Police had initially denied permission for the rally citing law and order issues, but the rally, slated on Friday morning, will be held as planned after AAP leaders took up this issue with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior police officials, the sources said.

After the permission was granted, Kejriwal had tweeted in Marathi, saying "On the occasion of Rajmata Jijau Jayanti on 12 January, I am coming to Sindkhed Raja to have a dialogue with the people of Maharashtra."

Marathas, who comprise of approximately 32 percent of the state's population, had taken to the streets last year,

demanding reservations in education and job sectors. The choice of the venue also underlines the agenda of the party, particularly in the backdrop of the recent turmoil in Maharashtra, where Marathas were pitted against Dalits

after the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

Kejriwal is expected to induct Brigadier (retd.) Sudhir Sawant, a former Congress MP from Konkan region, into the AAP, at the rally on Friday AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said. Sawant is a Maratha.

However, the AAP spokesperson said her party does not believe in wooing the Maratha community or any other

community. "We do not believe in the politics of caste," she added.

"We chose this venue because we believe in the values of Jijabai which she imbibed in Shivaji Maharaj," she said.