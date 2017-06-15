Arvind Kejriwal tells AAP MLAs to meet people in constituencies

New Delhi: With some AAP MLAs still to start meeting people in their respective constituencies, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked party legislators to submit their plan by Sunday about their planned visits in their areas.

In a letter to party MLAs on Wednesday, the Delhi chief minister reminded them that few MLAs are still to start the exercise. Kejriwal has himself started meeting residents in his New Delhi constituency.

As part of measures to reconnect with Delhiites, lack of which was identified as one of the reasons for the party's loss in the MCD polls, the party leadership had decided that all party legislators will be visiting different areas of the their constituencies, at least on Saturdays and Sundays.

"I request all legislators that they should put in place a plan about their visit in their constituency with exact dates. I am of the belief that every MLA can cover each and every colony of their constituency in two months. I request all to prepare and send their plans by Sunday," Kejriwal said in his letter.