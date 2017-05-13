Arvind Kejriwal seeks Rajnath Singh's help after AAP leader Ashish Khetan allegedly gets death threat

New Delhi: A day after Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashish Khetan allegedly received a death threat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed shock and urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to act in the matter.

"Extremely shocking. Ashish Khetan receives death threat. Hope Rajnath Singh ji will take action," Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday.

Extremely shocking. Ashish Khaitan receives death threat. Hope Rajnath Singh ji will take action. https://t.co/FPra2jo31y — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 13, 2017

In a tweet, Khetan posted a letter wherein, he claimed, he was threatened with death by right-wing forces.

He said he received the letter on Friday night and it warned his "killing is imminent".

"Dear Rajnath Singh ji, hope that this government will carry out its duty of preserving liberty and democratic values; I am sending you this complaint," Khetan tweeted on Saturday.

"Have written to Rajnath Singh ji on behalf of journalists, activists, artists and citizens who have been threatened or attacked by right-wing forces," he said.

"This threat is a chilling reminder of growing confidence of anti-national forces who want to exterminate all dissenting voices with violence."

"Killers of (Maharashtra rationalist) Narendra Dabholkar and (Left politician and author) Govind Pansare are still at large. Prime accused in the Malegaon, Mecca Masjid and Samjhauta blasts have been absconding for a decade," the AAP leader said.