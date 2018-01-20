Arvind Kejriwal says 'hurdles are natural' on path of truth, hours after ECI disqualified 20 AAP MLAs over office of profit

New Delhi: Hours after news of the Election Commission of India (ECI) recommending the disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators for holding "office of profit" broke out, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that "hurdles naturally come when one walks on the path of truth".

"Hurdles do come when one walks on the path of truth and honesty. This is natural. But all the visible and invisible powers of the universe help you. God supports you, because you don't work for yourself but for the nation and the society," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. "History is witness that it is truth that wins in the end."

जब आप सच्चाई और ईमानदारी पर चलते हैं तो बहुत बाधाएँ आती हैं। ऐसा होना स्वाभाविक है। पर ब्रह्मांड की सारी दृश्य और अदृश्य शक्तियाँ आपकी मदद करती हैं। ईश्वर आपका साथ देता है। क्योंकि आप अपने लिए नहीं,देश और समाज के लिए काम करते हैं। इतिहास गवाह है कि जीत अंत में सचाई की होती है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 19, 2018

Kejriwal followed his tweet with retweets of a few posts by NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar, who pointed out that many states had first appointed people to certain posts and then made laws retrospectively to keep those posts out of the purview of office of profit, and the court had accepted this.

"Similar bills were passed by Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Then why was not the law (regarding parliamentary secretaries) passed by Arvind Kejriwal government accepted?" Ravish said.

"Is AAP being discriminated against? In March 2015, Delhi government appoints 21 parliamentary secretaries. After two months, Chhattisgarh's Raman Singh government appoints 11 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries. ECI has decided Delhi's case but not of Chhattisgarh," he added.

"Since 'office of profit' is a case of constitutional morality, why is this morality different in case of different states?" Ravish Kumar had asked.