Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP govt violating constitutional provisions: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of "violating" constitutional provisions by not proroguing the Assembly for the past years, thus bypassing the role of the Lieutenant Governor in convening sessions.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that he had written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking his intervention in the matter. "As per Section 6 of the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, the Lt Governor summons the Assembly to meet from time to time and prorogues the Assembly. But in the past two years, the ruling AAP has not sought such permission from the Lt Governor," Tiwari alleged.

The AAP government is not only "violating" constitutional provisions but it is also "misusing" the House for "political propaganda", he charged.

"In a special session of the Delhi Assembly yesterday, some fake people through a fake machine performed a fake demonstration," Tiwari said, referring to the "live demonstration" of EVM hacking by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Tiwari's letter to the Lt Governor has also raised the question how "the machine" entered the House and who permitted it. "Arvind Kejriwal who is facing corruption charges from his own party colleague Kapil Mishra is taking cover by raising the EVM hacking issue by misusing the House," he said.

Former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely, who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP, too accused the AAP of "violating" constitutional propriety to serve its political end. "They are misusing the provision of holding special sessions of the Assembly for political purposes. In the past, the BJP governments in Delhi never held special sessions, and the Sheila Dikshit government despite ruling for 15 years held these sessions only thrice to discuss emergent issues," he said.

The special sessions held by the AAP government for "political purposes" are against the constitutional propriety as they incur expenditure of a significant sum from the public exchequer, he added.