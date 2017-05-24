Arvind Kejriwal lauds Army for destroying Pakistani posts along LoC

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday praised the Indian Army for destroying Pakistan Army's posts across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Salute the Army for destroying Pakistani posts in Naushera sector. The nation is proud of our heroic Army — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2017

"Salute the Army for destroying Pakistani posts in Naushera sector. The nation is proud of our heroic Army," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

The Indian Army on Tuesday said it destroyed several Pakistani military posts with heavy artillery firing in a "very recent" punitive assault across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its pre-emptive and pro-active strategy to curb cross-border militant incursion.

The Army also released an undated video that showed some military posts in a forested area being bombed with heavy artillery fire, and smoke and flames billowing after the explosions.